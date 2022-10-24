ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

‘I pray for her all the time’: Family continues searching for missing Bemidji teen a year after her disappearance

By Aaron Walling
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th. A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore. Tesar...
BEMIDJI, MN
froggyweb.com

Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries

BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
BAGLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
valleynewslive.com

10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree

Walker, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 10 year old boy has died from his injuries after falling from a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision

A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
BAGLEY, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family

A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life. Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.
BEMIDJI, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr.

Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr. October 1, 2012 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 10) Robert Lee Elmberg, Jr., "Stink", 10 years old, made an unexpected journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, from Onigum, Minnesota. Robert was born in Bemidji, MN on October 1st, 2012, the son of Christina Doerr and Robert Elmberg, Sr.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust

Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities

Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

