‘I pray for her all the time’: Family continues searching for missing Bemidji teen a year after her disappearance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect
The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th. A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore. Tesar...
froggyweb.com
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
valleynewslive.com
10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree
Walker, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 10 year old boy has died from his injuries after falling from a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
Minnesota Womans Amazing Cloud Picture Looks Like Ocean Waves
A lady in Minnesota recently posted a picture of some clouds that look like ocean waves in the sky and the folks went nuts!. According to WCCO in Minneapolis Theresa Lucas took the picture of this incredible cloud while she was on the road near Bemidji, Minnesota. The cloud formation...
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
lptv.org
In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family
A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life. Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
redlakenationnews.com
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr.
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr. October 1, 2012 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 10) Robert Lee Elmberg, Jr., "Stink", 10 years old, made an unexpected journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, from Onigum, Minnesota. Robert was born in Bemidji, MN on October 1st, 2012, the son of Christina Doerr and Robert Elmberg, Sr.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Comments / 2