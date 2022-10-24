Read full article on original website
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
31-year-old Ernest McLemore Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waco (Waco,TX)
According to the Waco Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Waco on Wednesday night. The crash happened near S.18th Street and Connor Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. According to the reports, a 2018 Ford Expedition and a bicycle were involved in the collision.
fox44news.com
Two arrests made after wild chase through Killeen streets
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing. Bond has been set at...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Man indicted for Intoxicated Manslaughter in Robinson crash
ROBINSON, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina for Intoxicated Manslaughter after a crash in Robinson that left two people dead. Police believe that the crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25, when a Ford Taurus collided with a travel trailer being hauled by a Chevrolet Suburban.
Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting
A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
KWTX
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
Cause Of Fire At Robinson Family Farm Still Under Investigation
Many questions remain after the fire at Robinson Family Farm. Some are of how people will obtain items lost in the fire, or their plans moving forward. One that remains on everyone's mind however is a simple one:. What Started The Fire In The First Place. Investigators, according to KCEN,...
Waco PD identify cyclist who died after being hit by car
WACO, Texas — Ernest Mclemore, 31, died from his injuries after being hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department. Officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m. neat S. 18th Street. and Connor Avenue. When they arrived, they found Mclemore who was hit by the Ford.
KWTX
McLennan County grand jury indicts two on drunk driving incidents that left three dead, another injured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were indicted Thursday in separate alleged drunken driving accidents that left three people dead and another man injured. Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, while the grand jury also indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina on an intoxication manslaughter charge.
KWTX
Temple woman gets deferred probation in hit-and-run death of McGregor man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman who told police she swerved off the roadway while trying to plug in her cell phone and thought she hit a mailbox was placed on deferred probation Friday in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a McGregor man. Ten family members of Kayn Kemp,...
Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18
KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
KWTX
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
coveleaderpress.com
Coltart sentenced to 12 years for 2016 standoff with Copperas Cove police
Alexander Scott Coltart of Copperas Cove has spent the past six years in the Coryell County Jail and he will now spend the next 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after a jury found him guilty in a trial held last week. Coltart was involved in...
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
Authorities investigating fatality in Rosebud cotton gin
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a man became stuck in a machine at a cotton gin in Rosebud earlier today.
KCEN
