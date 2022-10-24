A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO