Coryell County, TX

KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrests made after wild chase through Killeen streets

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing. Bond has been set at...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man indicted for Intoxicated Manslaughter in Robinson crash

ROBINSON, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina for Intoxicated Manslaughter after a crash in Robinson that left two people dead. Police believe that the crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25, when a Ford Taurus collided with a travel trailer being hauled by a Chevrolet Suburban.
ROBINSON, TX
US105

Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting

A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist dies in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco PD identify cyclist who died after being hit by car

WACO, Texas — Ernest Mclemore, 31, died from his injuries after being hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department. Officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m. neat S. 18th Street. and Connor Avenue. When they arrived, they found Mclemore who was hit by the Ford.
WACO, TX
KWTX

McLennan County grand jury indicts two on drunk driving incidents that left three dead, another injured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were indicted Thursday in separate alleged drunken driving accidents that left three people dead and another man injured. Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, while the grand jury also indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina on an intoxication manslaughter charge.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18

KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KILLEEN, TX
