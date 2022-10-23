Sister Wives’ Logan Brown Marries Longtime Love Michelle Petty, Janelle and Christine Attend Wedding

They do! Logan Brown married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday, October 22, and mom Janelle Brown and former stepmom Christine Brown both attended.

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day," Janelle, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 23.

The Sister Wives star shared a second photo of herself with her children . “My kids. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events," she captioned the snap.

Michelle Petty and Logan Brown. Janelle and Christine Brown. Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine, meanwhile, shared shared a photo of herself with four of her daughters — Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12 — who joined her to watch their brother (they all have the same father, Kody Brown ) get married. “It’s amazing and overwhelming to be the mom of these beautiful ladies," the TLC personality, 50, wrote via her Instagram Story.

Janelle is the only one of Kody's wives that Christine keeps in touch with regularly. “[Janelle has] come to visit me several times. I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me,” Christine told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “So she’ll see her and then she loves seeing Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it. So we’ve gone on a couple of trips together too.”

Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021. He remains spiritually married to Janelle and Meri Brown and legally wed to Robyn Brown .

Meanwhile, Logan and Michelle started dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2017. They waited until they were both finished school and saved some money before tying the knot.

Though Logan hasn't been on Sister Wives since 2014, his parents excitedly told followers about the engagement in a 2017 video for TLC . "I was pretty excited," Janelle said at the time. "I was kind of getting worried because I'm pretty attached to Michelle. I was getting a little bit worried that Logan would let her slip away so I'm glad to see some commitment here.

Kody added, "Logan and Michelle are a great match. Logan is sometimes high strung and Michelle knows to to calm down and get him to ease into it."

More recently, his mom informed fans that he and Michelle finally moved into their forever home in July. "Celebrating Logan and Michelle’s new home today ! After months of delays they finally moved in. It’s an amazing space . Congratulations you guys ❤️," she wrote via Instagram as they settled into their Las Vegas home.