Read full article on original website
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Albany Herald
Ravens-Buccaneers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 8 Odds and Betting Preview
In the first game of the Week 8 slate, bettors and fantasy football managers have a potential matchup of explosive offenses. On Thursday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
Albany Herald
Week 8 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
The quarterback position has been extremely frustrating in 2022 due to injuries and many players underperforming expectations. In some cases, teams lack quality wide receivers. Coaching, play calling and timing can also contribute to disappointing results. Here’s a look at the quarterback situations that are in flux early in Week 8:
Albany Herald
2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Grades for Eagles, Panthers, 49ers, More
The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.
Albany Herald
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Annoyed' With Team's Focus Leading into Bengals Game
The Atlanta Falcons fell 35-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, and while the on-field performance was far from perfect, one of the biggest problems occurred days before the Falcons entered Paycor Stadium. The Atlanta Falcons exited Week 6 feeling great about themselves.
Comments / 0