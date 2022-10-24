ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Week 8 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

The quarterback position has been extremely frustrating in 2022 due to injuries and many players underperforming expectations. In some cases, teams lack quality wide receivers. Coaching, play calling and timing can also contribute to disappointing results. Here’s a look at the quarterback situations that are in flux early in Week 8:
Albany Herald

2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Grades for Eagles, Panthers, 49ers, More

The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy