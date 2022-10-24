Read full article on original website
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
PG&E turns lights back on after more than 5,000 without power in SF
PG&E restored power to more than 5,000 customers in San Francisco after an outage on Wednesday afternoon.
An earthquake just shook the Bay Area. Here's what to know about the obscure Calaveras Fault.
The San Andreas and Hayward faults get all the attention. On Tuesday, the obscure Calaveras Fault made itself known in the Bay Area.
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
Speeding driver in San Francisco hits, kills woman on a walk, police say
A man was speeding and under the influence when he ran a stop sign, officials said.
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
New details emerge on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion
Insurance fraud is one possible motive police are considering for why someone buried a car in the yard of a Bay Area mansion, officials said.
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Races To Stop Fentanyl Overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. "It's just very sad," he told San Jose Spotlight. "It was truly an awakening moment...
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in parking lot of Marin County school, police say
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in the school parking lot, officials said.
Man On Motorcycle Dies In Solo Crash
PETALUMA (BCN) A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma, according a statement released by the California Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was riding a Harley Davidson northbound on the highway just north of Pepper Road at about 1:11 p.m., using the middle lane and right lane to maneuver through traffic, according to the CHP.
As companies face economic uncertainty, office vacancies in San Francisco continue to grow
Experts predict the recovery could take years.
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine
A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
Police Arrest Robbery Suspect
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday. Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.
Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
