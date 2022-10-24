ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-10-24

California Incident News
California Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuK1X_0ik3OB0800
Interior smoke on the Mosquito Fire.

Last updated: Sun, 23 Oct 2022 19:36:29

Incident is 100% contained.

Update, October 23, 2022, 5:45 p.m.The Mosquito Fire is 100% contained. Smoke from small islands of unburned vegetation within the perimeter may be more visible on Monday as drier conditions arrive in the area. Another small storm system is expected to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews are continuing to patrol the fire to ensure that containment remains solid.  Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeTahoe National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter Placer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Recovery El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Assistance Mosquito Fire photos and videos: Media Assets Background: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and has been burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. Numerous areas and communities were under evacuation orders and warnings. As of Wednesday, September 21, all orders have been lifted. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions remain in effect. 

View Mosquito Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTzKE_0ik3OB0800
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wimg_0ik3OB0800
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6mBh_0ik3OB0800
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2Gzw_0ik3OB0800
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4qmP_0ik3OB0800
Mopup Near Forest Hill Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgs8j_0ik3OB0800
Mopup Plumas Engine 311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP3Lm_0ik3OB0800
Mopup Plumas Engine 311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489HkV_0ik3OB0800
Morning Briefing Breakout Discussion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPPPa_0ik3OB0800
Therapy Dog visits ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MX2IO_0ik3OB0800
Therapy Dog visits ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfCHB_0ik3OB0800
Therapy Dog visits ICP

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire 100% contained but all firefighters haven't left

FORESTHILL — The U.S. Forest Service has announced the Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, but what does that mean?Evacuees fled their homes nearly six weeks ago as the Mosquito fire burned through parts of El Dorado and Placer counties."The firemen were in the backyard fighting it, and if they weren't there, it would have burned my house," says Martin Jordan, who's lived in Foresthill for decades.After weeks of an intense firefight, the U.S. Forest Service has declared the wildfire 100% contained."It was a long hard battle… to get to a point where people are back in their homes and firefighters...
FORESTHILL, CA
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Potential PSPS reduced in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. 9:41 A.M. UPDATE - Given improved weather conditions, PG&E has reduced the scope of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Sunday and Monday. Customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, Yolo, Butte, Kern, Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties are no longer being considered for a safety shutoff.
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
Lashaun Turner

Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review

Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Man escapes collision with train in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
AUBURN, CA
California Incident News

California Incident News

445
Followers
122
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy