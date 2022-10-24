California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-10-24

Interior smoke on the Mosquito Fire.

Last updated: Sun, 23 Oct 2022 19:36:29

Incident is 100% contained.

Update, October 23, 2022, 5:45 p.m.The Mosquito Fire is 100% contained. Smoke from small islands of unburned vegetation within the perimeter may be more visible on Monday as drier conditions arrive in the area. Another small storm system is expected to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews are continuing to patrol the fire to ensure that containment remains solid. Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeTahoe National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter Placer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Recovery El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Assistance Mosquito Fire photos and videos: Media Assets Background: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and has been burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. Numerous areas and communities were under evacuation orders and warnings. As of Wednesday, September 21, all orders have been lifted. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions remain in effect.

View Mosquito Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Fireline Repair

Fireline Repair

Fireline Repair

Fireline Repair

Mopup Near Forest Hill Road

Mopup Plumas Engine 311

Mopup Plumas Engine 311

Morning Briefing Breakout Discussion

Therapy Dog visits ICP

Therapy Dog visits ICP