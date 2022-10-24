FebriDX point-of-care immunoassay can rapidly determine if an infection is bacterial or viral

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
News-Medical.net
Study finds new drug combination to be more effective against complicated urinary tract infections
An international study led by a Rutgers scientist comparing new and older treatments against complicated urinary tract infections has found a new drug combination to be more effective, especially against stubborn, drug-resistant infections. Describing the results in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers in the ALLIUM Phase...
News-Medical.net
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
News-Medical.net
How important is sterilizing immunity in protection against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent article published in Immunity, the authors discussed the underlying principles of sterilizing immunity and its importance in protecting individuals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfections during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. During an infection, the B and T cells of the immune...
News-Medical.net
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
News-Medical.net
A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses
Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
News-Medical.net
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations among immunocompromised adults
In a recent MMWR published on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) website, researchers investigated the efficacy of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in immunocompromised adults during the Omicron dominance period starting December 2021. Further, they investigated whether these individuals might...
News-Medical.net
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover new type of microglia related to stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion injured brain
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new type of microglia associated with stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injured brain. This breakthrough has been led by Professor Sung Ho Park and his research team in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNIST, in collaboration with a research team, led by Professor Goo Taeg Oh from Ewha Womans University.
News-Medical.net
New studies point to a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases
Two new studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis support development of a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases that targets a molecule that serves as the central executioner in the death of axons, the wiring of the nervous system. Blocking this molecular executioner prevents axon loss,...
News-Medical.net
What is the association of self-reported post-vaccination symptoms with anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibody response?
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the association of symptoms after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination with antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273, are associated with systemic and local symptoms....
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net
FLASH radiotherapy may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors
FLASH radiation treatment – which delivers therapeutic doses of radiation in a fraction of a second – may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors, a first-in-human study in a small number of people with bone cancer suggests. The technology, previously tested in animals, was shown to be as safe and appeared to be as effective as conventional radiation without causing unexpected side effects. Findings of the FAST-01 trial (NCT04592887) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Unique gut bacteria could be responsible for triggering rheumatoid arthritis in at-risk people
Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered that a unique bacteria found in the gut could be responsible for triggering rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in people already at risk for the autoimmune disease. Kristine Kuhn, MD, PhD, associate professor of rheumatology, led a team of researchers from...
News-Medical.net
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Ivermectin is ineffective in non-severe COVID-19 patients according to new study
A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) evaluated the effect of ivermectin on time to recovery from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in patients with mild to moderate disease. Background. Novel antiviral drugs have been authorized for use in high-risk individuals in high-income countries. Still, their...
News-Medical.net
People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality
COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
News-Medical.net
Discovery provides better understanding of retinal protein's structure and function
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
News-Medical.net
Discovery of small molecule enzyme inhibitor could be the key to treating cancers, autoimmune diseases
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have found a small molecule capable of manipulating an immune process that plays an important role in cancers and autoimmune diseases. Their discovery is reported in an Angewandte Chemie paper titled "Discovery of the First Selective Nanomolar Inhibitors of ERAP2 by Kinetic Target-Guided...
