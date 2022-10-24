ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?

The question is, is it illegal to go dumpster diving in Minnesota? The answer is technically no, but there are plenty of other factors involved. The internet is full of videos of people who tape themselves "dumpster diving" and they are not necessarily doing it because they are hungry, but because they are able to find products that are being tossed away that are still in perfectly good condition.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
