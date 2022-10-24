Read full article on original website
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
The question is, is it illegal to go dumpster diving in Minnesota? The answer is technically no, but there are plenty of other factors involved. The internet is full of videos of people who tape themselves "dumpster diving" and they are not necessarily doing it because they are hungry, but because they are able to find products that are being tossed away that are still in perfectly good condition.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
