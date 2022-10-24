ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian McCaffrey makes 49ers debut, and they'll need him to do more going forward

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday and played 21 snaps with his new team on Sunday. That's impressive.

It also didn't help the San Francisco 49ers get a win.

McCaffrey looked fine in his 49ers debut. He had 38 rushing yards on eight carries and two catches for 24 receiving yards. Given that he had less than 72 hours from the time the Carolina Panthers traded him to learn a playbook and his teammates, it was a reasonable debut.

"This was a weird week, for me and for them," McCaffrey said after the game. "I didn't kind of know what to expect. I had a list of plays. For me, mentally, it was just focus on everything I can control."

But the 49ers don't have any more time to ease McCaffrey in slowly. They're 3-4 after a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They can't have McCaffrey playing about 20 percent of the offensive snaps in any more games, especially after the draft haul they sent to Carolina for him.

The 49ers acted like contenders when they sent four draft picks to Carolina for McCaffrey. Teams that expect to perhaps squeeze in the playoffs and hope to win a game there don't trade four picks for a running back. The 49ers believe they're close and McCaffrey can close that gap.

The good news is McCaffrey played pretty well in his debut with almost no time to prepare. He wasn't going to step off a plane and handle 25 touches. He did well with what he was asked to do.

"I thought he did a good job," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "It was just impressive that he understood everything we were asking him to do. I don't think he made any mistakes in the game and was able to make some pretty good plays too."

The 49ers have a week before a big NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Then the 49ers have a bye, and McCaffrey should be as caught up as he's going to get by Week 10.

San Francisco doesn't want to dig a deeper hole though. A 3-5 record going into the bye would not be good for a team that clearly thinks, based on the trade, that it can contend. Expect to see a lot more of McCaffrey next week, and hopefully he'll be ready for it.

"He'll learn the whole gameplan next week" Shanahan said when asked how quickly McCaffrey can get up to speed.

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pete Carroll, Seahawks players call for natural grass on all NFL fields after SoFi Stadium injuries: 'It's the freakin' surface'

After a spate of injuries at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks players and head coach Pete Carroll are renewing calls for natural turf at all NFL stadiums. The Seahawks lost receiver DK Metcalf to a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers when he planted his foot on a catch. He avoided ligament damage, but remains sidelined at practice with his timeline to return unclear.
SEATTLE, WA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
