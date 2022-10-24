Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
AZFamily
Water tanker rolls over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in Phoenix; one hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water tanker rolled over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in the central part of Phoenix, causing one person to be rushed to the hospital. Initial reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. DPS confirmed that one person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Phoenix firefighters. At this time, the video from the scene shows that traffic is moving along, with the incident taking place in a construction zone. Drivers are being asked to be mindful of crews and pedestrians along the road in the area/
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
AZFamily
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking man with hammer on light rail in Phoenix
The suspect, later identified as Jacob Jasmer, was reportedly wielding a hammer when he struck the victim. He then left the train before police came, and it took several days for officers to find him.
Woman injured after suspect crashes car in parking lot, drives off, then slams into Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor after a man was involved in a crash in a parking lot, drove off and then drove into a local business before crashing into the back wall. The incident happened Monday afternoon near 33rd Avenue and Indian...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Hazardous trash is causing Gilbert's garbage trucks to catch fire. Here's what you should not be throwing away
GILBERT, Ariz. — It’s stuff that you might not think twice about throwing away that the Town of Gilbert says is leading to garbage truck fires. Four garbage trucks in Gilbert have caught fire so far this year and the town is now asking people to double check what’s getting thrown away in their bins to help keep it from happening again.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Pleasant (Lake Pleasant, AZ)
According to the Peoria Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday near Lake Pleasant. Officials confirmed that 2 persons died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.
fox10phoenix.com
Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
12news.com
Dogs who survived Phoenix house fire getting treated for smoke inhalation
Up to 37 dogs were found living in a Phoenix house that burned down on Saturday. A handful of them survived the fire and are being treated for smoke inhalation.
AZFamily
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
AZFamily
One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
