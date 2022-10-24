Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days
The City of Bend is executing a “clean up” on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, meaning all of the homeless campers set up there had to gather their belongings and move out by Tuesday. At least, that was the case until Monday. “We made the...
bendsource.com
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
KTVZ
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County approval of new Sisters meadery, a bee honey-based winery
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County land-use hearing is set for Wednesday night for a new meadery in Sisters, a proposal being challenged by a land-use watchdog group. A meadery is a bee honey-based winery. A county hearings officer will hold a 6 p.m. hearing at 1300 NW Wall...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Should Redmond voters replace 43-year-old pool with new rec center?
Redmond area voters have some big decisions to make in November. The Redmond Area Park & Recreation District is seeking voter approval on a $49 million bond measure to build a new recreation center. The park district also needs a local option levy to operate the new recreation center. Supporters...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Water rights; Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
A planned local resort is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running out of water, and the time is now to start making substantial changes ourselves,” said one commenter at the public hearing. Monday...
Bend’s Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some residents more time to move on
The latest city of Bend-led cleanup of the Second Street-area homeless camp began this morning, but won't be completed until Thursday, officials said. The post Bend’s Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some residents more time to move on appeared first on KTVZ.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras business wins big at Bend Venture Conference
Range Revolution designs traceable, handcrafted leather goods here in Madras Range Revolution was started by local farmer Cate Havstad-Casad based on a flaw she saw in the fashion and leather industry. "Most people don't know that almost all of the hides that are coming from beef cattle are thrown into the trash. And we're solving that huge design flaw of our system," said Havstad. Havstad-Casad started Range Revolution to fill that need, and create beautiful, handmade leather bags and luggage. "Range Revolution is the world's first leather luggage company that is using only traceable leather hides, which...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
BLM’s Prineville District outlines fall prescribed burn projects planned across over 23,000 acres
As fall weather brings shorter days and cooler temperatures, fuels specialists with the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management are preparing for fall and winter prescribed burn projects, starting as soon as next week, the agency said Monday. The post BLM’s Prineville District outlines fall prescribed burn projects planned across over 23,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe
Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating. The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Prineville residents battling for Dist. 59 seat
Republican incumbent Vikki Breese-Iverson faces Democratic challenger Lawrence Jones for position in Oregon legislatureTwo Prineville residents face each other with hopes of representing Oregon's newly reapportioned House District 59, which includes all of Crook County. The Republican incumbent, Vikki Breese-Iverson was appointed to the House District 55 position that has historically included Crook County in August 2019, replacing Mike McLane who stepped down to pursue a circuit court judge position. She was elected to another term in 2020, and she has served as Oregon's House Republican leader for the past year. Iverson was born and raised in Prineville and is...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun
A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses said he threatened employees...
High-ranking Warm Springs tribal officer sentenced for embezzling more than $50K
A high-ranking tribal officer was sentenced Monday to six months of home detention with GPS monitoring and three years of probation for embezzling more than $50,000 from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Roderick Ariwite, 67, of Idaho had served as chief operating officer of the Warm Springs Economic Development...
kbnd.com
Accused Serial Burglar Arrested In Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police say they've arrested a woman responsible for a string of break-ins in Bend and Redmond. At about 9:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 63000 block of Nels Anderson Road in Bend. The business owner was watching the suspect inside the business on video surveillance. Responding officers say they saw Laura Marie Zachary, a 30-year-old Bend resident, run from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, officers took Zachary into custody without incident.
