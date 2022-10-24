ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse

A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC

Three Dads Walking: Trio honoured with Pride of Britain award

Three fathers raising awareness of the risk of suicide among young people have been honoured at the Pride of Britain awards. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - known as 3 Dads Walking - have raised more than £1m in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.
BBC

Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom

A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC

Portsmouth dock workers 'tried to import £118m cocaine into UK'

A group of men tried to import a "colossal" amount of cocaine hidden in bananas into the UK, a court heard. The three Portsmouth dock workers and a lorry driver are accused of conspiring to import Class A drugs. Robin Leach, prosecuting, said the men tried to move £118m worth...
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
BBC

'﻿I feel like I am only getting better in this team'

B﻿ournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
BBC

Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Killers Kane Hull and Liam Porter jailed

Two killers who murdered man on a night out and then fled the UK have been jailed. Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker in front of horrified crowds at a bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, had denied...
BBC

Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine

Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
BBC

Suffolk's GenX Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on air

A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him. Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio's Monday breakfast show earlier. He...
BBC

Person claims £5m Birmingham lottery prize

A ticket-holder has come forward to claim a Lottery prize worth more than £5m. Camelot said a ticket which matched all six numbers was bought in Birmingham for the draw on 28 September 2022. It said the claim will now be checked before the money is handed over. Players...
BBC

Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip

The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC

Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm

Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...

