thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: Packers making mistakes 'shouldn't be playing'

Aaron Rodgers has been transparent with his feelings regarding the Green Bay Packers this season. And he took his commentary to a new level on Tuesday. Green Bay (3-4) has underwhelmed this season. They're tied for second in the NFC North, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings, who they lost to in Week 1. The Packers have now lost three consecutive games to teams that missed the playoffs last season (New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders), albeit the Giants and Jets are a combined 11-3 this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
METAIRIE, LA
FOX Sports

Jaguars' trade gives Travis Etienne reins at RB: AFC South analysis

Doug Pederson said the Jacksonville Jaguars would find ways to get James Robinson on the field. After the third-year running back's lack of involvement in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which he had no carries or receptions on one target, Pederson acknowledged that Robinson was a bit banged up. "Some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now," the coach said. Pederson, however, indicated that Robinson was healthy enough to play, but that Travis Etienne was performing well and had earned the extended run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX Sports

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Reports: Bears trading standout pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles

The NFL's only remaining undefeated team just made a big addition to its roster. The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for the standout pass-rusher. Quinn is in his 12th NFL season and...
CHICAGO, IL

