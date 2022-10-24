Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Cowboys BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice with Knee Injury
The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
TMZ.com
Iggy Azalea Rips Raiders Reporter for Criticizing Halftime Performance
Iggy Azalea experienced her first in-person NFL action Sunday ... soaking up the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans game, and it was everything the Aussie rapper hoped for ... and then some!. The home team Raiders won and Iggy was paid to be there ... performing her No. 1...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers: Packers making mistakes 'shouldn't be playing'
Aaron Rodgers has been transparent with his feelings regarding the Green Bay Packers this season. And he took his commentary to a new level on Tuesday. Green Bay (3-4) has underwhelmed this season. They're tied for second in the NFC North, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings, who they lost to in Week 1. The Packers have now lost three consecutive games to teams that missed the playoffs last season (New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders), albeit the Giants and Jets are a combined 11-3 this season.
Report: Raiders Trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Dallas is adding help to its interior defensive line.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: Why you should back the Cardinals, other best bets
It's Week 8 of the NFL season, and I finally hit the escape hatch on the New York Jets. Hopefully, you soared with me in Week 7 as they won outright, yet again, but it's time for me to lay off of them this weekend. As for this week's slate,...
Davante Adams makes sure tunnel path is clear before leaving field
WR Davante Adams made sure to look both ways as he exited toward the tunnel on Sunday, two weeks after pushing a photographer to the ground in KC.
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried when the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, has seen his time with the team come to an early end.
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed a motion in the latest lawsuit against him.
FOX Sports
Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
FOX Sports
Jaguars' trade gives Travis Etienne reins at RB: AFC South analysis
Doug Pederson said the Jacksonville Jaguars would find ways to get James Robinson on the field. After the third-year running back's lack of involvement in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which he had no carries or receptions on one target, Pederson acknowledged that Robinson was a bit banged up. "Some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now," the coach said. Pederson, however, indicated that Robinson was healthy enough to play, but that Travis Etienne was performing well and had earned the extended run.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chaos is a ladder — up for Seahawks, down for Packers
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
FOX Sports
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
FOX Sports
Reports: Bears trading standout pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles
The NFL's only remaining undefeated team just made a big addition to its roster. The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for the standout pass-rusher. Quinn is in his 12th NFL season and...
