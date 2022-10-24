ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Lanett man accused of attempted murder of police officer

A Lanett man was arrested Friday night and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. Stefanus Benecke is accused of shooting his gun into a patrol vehicle sometime around 8 p.m. after officers with the Lanett Police Department in Chambers County responded to a verbal dispute call at a residence in the 1600 block of Tanyard Road. Benecke was on the property’s porch when he allegedly shot at the patrol vehicle as a police officer was preparing to exit it, police said.
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown following a threatening phone call. Eddy Middle School received the call on Thursday, October 27, at about 3:30 p.m. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. The Muscogee County School District Police, with assistance from the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is here, with Halloween just a few days away. Trick or treating starts as early as tomorrow for some and there are real dangers lurking. That includes fears of a bright-colored version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Local law enforcement have some tips to keep you safe.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA

