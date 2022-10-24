A Lanett man was arrested Friday night and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. Stefanus Benecke is accused of shooting his gun into a patrol vehicle sometime around 8 p.m. after officers with the Lanett Police Department in Chambers County responded to a verbal dispute call at a residence in the 1600 block of Tanyard Road. Benecke was on the property’s porch when he allegedly shot at the patrol vehicle as a police officer was preparing to exit it, police said.

LANETT, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO