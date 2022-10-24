(Milwaukee, WI) — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is in custody for the murder of a 12-year-old girl in an alley behind her house. Police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett yesterday. They say he opened fire on the girl and her mom back on October 10th because the mom looked at him. Prosecutors are moving ahead with reckless homicide charges in the case. Garrett is due in court to face formal charges later this week.

