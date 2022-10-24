Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
The search for a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy is over. Police yesterday said they found Jonathan Perez, and said he’s safe. Milwaukee Police issued an APB for Perez on Sunday, saying he was critically missing. No one is saying where police found the boy, or how he got away...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for critically missing boy
Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing boy, Johnathan Perez. The 11-year-old is 4 feet, 7 inches, weighing 84 pounds. Perez was last seen wearing a colorful Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt underneath, shorts and flip flops. Perez was last seen on 66th and Carmen at 3...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer. Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220...
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Racine County man found safe
RACINE, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Paul Schwalenberg has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original Silver Alert notice is available below. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
15-year-old boy shot near 13th and Reservoir in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot near 13th and Reservoir on Monday. Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m.
wtmj.com
Man stabbed to death on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, the victim was stabbed during an argument around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon on the 900 block of N. 27th Street. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested. According to police, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting
MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
AOL Corp
Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack
(Reuters) -A Wisconsin man on Wednesday was found guilty of murder and other charges for killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year. The 12-person jury in Waukesha County convicted Darrell Brooks, 40, of six counts of...
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Teen in Custody After Killing 12 Year Old Girl in Unprovoked Attack
(Milwaukee, WI) — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is in custody for the murder of a 12-year-old girl in an alley behind her house. Police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett yesterday. They say he opened fire on the girl and her mom back on October 10th because the mom looked at him. Prosecutors are moving ahead with reckless homicide charges in the case. Garrett is due in court to face formal charges later this week.
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
17-year-old charged, arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Milwaukee police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin N. Garrett in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
