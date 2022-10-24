ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Liberty Station to host family, pet-friendly Halloween event

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A free family and pet-friendly Halloween event is coming to Liberty Station on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release from the developments’ public relations representative.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. attendees of all ages have been welcomed to enjoy live music, an array of entertainers, crafts activities and more at the Halloween at the Station celebration.

Select Liberty Station businesses will also be opening their doors for attendees to enjoy trick-or-treating, the press release noted.

There will also be a Halloween costume contest with no registration fee. According to Liberty Station’s website , contestants of all ages are encouraged to come decked out in their most elaborate costumes to participate.

Liberty Station is located in the heart of San Diego at Laning Road and Harbor Drive, across from San Diego Bay and Naval Base Point Loma, and is a top destination for shopping, dining, art and entertainment.

