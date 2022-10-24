Read full article on original website
Man charged for shooting death of South Bend 16 year old
South Bend, Ind. — A 39-year-old man was charged with murder for the death of South Bend 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. In addition to murder, Sidney Hockaday is facing two counts of dealing marijuana and one count of firearm enhancement. Noelle was shot and killed on October 21 before 3:30...
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
Suspect arrested in Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Coloma say they have identified a suspect in an apartment building explosion and fire. Glynn Miller, Jr of Berrien Springs turned himself in Monday. The fire happened on October 13th. Coloma police say they were called to an explosion on Ellendale Drive. The...
Probable Cause Affidavit: Man admits starting South Bend fire
South Bend. Ind. — The man arrested for setting a fire in South Bend Tuesday night admitted to starting the fire. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez was charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire at a building on Huron Street that displaced about 10 residents. Probable cause documents spell out...
Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud
An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
Man dies after Elkhart County crash
A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
One dead in crash on US 12
ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
Breaking: Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Mayor Duane Parry has been formally charged with leaving the scene of an accident. According to Superior Court documents, the misdemeanor charge stems from an accident in early August. A police report claimed Parry drove through the grass by Washington park beach -- when he struck a water line... ripping...
20-year-old arrested for South Bend murder
A 20-year-old is behind bars in connection to a shooting last November. Police say Alexis Willocks was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Anika Henderson. Henderson was shot and killed last year near Randolph and Sampson Streets in South Bend. Willocks is facing charges of Murder and Criminal Recklessness.
79-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A 79-year-old woman has died in a crash in Kosciusko County. The driver was southbound on SR 13 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were not able to save the driver. Investigators believe...
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for armed robberies
A South Bend man has been sentenced to 171 months in prison for armed robberies. 20-year-old Quadre Gavin of South Bend was sentenced by a judge on his guilty plea to six counts of robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Gavin committed seven...
Michigan family, two others, charged in fraudulent COVID-relief scheme
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A Benton Harbor family and two others were charged in a scheme to get more than 1-million-dollars in COVID relief. Federal prosecutors say the money was obtained through fraudulent pandemic unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. It’s reported they filed in multiple states....
Mishawaka City Hall holds open house
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — People in Mishawaka got the chance to check out the city's brand-new municipal building. Dozens showed up to an open house at the new home of Mishawaka’s City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. The move relocated Mishawaka's central hub for local government...
Closed St. Joseph Harbor disrupts Michiana supply chain
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph Harbor is now closed to commercial traffic, disrupting supply chains across Michiana. Based off a recent survey, the harbor needs to be dredged. Until then, large ships cannot dock without the risk of getting stuck on the sandbar. US Representative Fred...
Clay Park is not going anywhere; future of Portage Manor to be determined
Clay Township Park will not be going anywhere. Its future was questioned after County Leaders say another media outlet inaccurately stated the park is being evaluated for a new Portage Manor location. A news conference with the County Commission President helped give some clarity on future plans. First a feasibility...
TSA at Maryland airport found record 28 guns at security checkpoint so far this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only two months left in the year, The Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set a record for the most guns caught in a single year. TSA detected 28 firearms at the airport's security checkpoints so far in 2022, surpassing the...
1920s Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT airplane lands at Elkhart Municipal Airport
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — If you are an aviation enthusiast, Elkhart is the place to be this weekend. A Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT is in town. This plane first took to the skies during the roaring 20s. This is what airline travel was like at the close of the 1920s.
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
PET SEGMENT: Jakobi is a floofy and soft dog looking for forever cuddles
He's a 3-year-old Alaskan husky mix. Jakobi came in as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says oddly enough, he was found near Elkhart. His previous owner never reclaimed him. Jakobi is a chill dog who loves snuggles and singing with you. Cuellar says he...
