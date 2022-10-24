ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Township, MI

Man charged for shooting death of South Bend 16 year old

South Bend, Ind. — A 39-year-old man was charged with murder for the death of South Bend 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. In addition to murder, Sidney Hockaday is facing two counts of dealing marijuana and one count of firearm enhancement. Noelle was shot and killed on October 21 before 3:30...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large

A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Suspect arrested in Coloma apartment explosion

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Coloma say they have identified a suspect in an apartment building explosion and fire. Glynn Miller, Jr of Berrien Springs turned himself in Monday. The fire happened on October 13th. Coloma police say they were called to an explosion on Ellendale Drive. The...
COLOMA, MI
Probable Cause Affidavit: Man admits starting South Bend fire

South Bend. Ind. — The man arrested for setting a fire in South Bend Tuesday night admitted to starting the fire. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez was charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire at a building on Huron Street that displaced about 10 residents. Probable cause documents spell out...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud

An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Man dies after Elkhart County crash

A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
One dead in crash on US 12

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
20-year-old arrested for South Bend murder

A 20-year-old is behind bars in connection to a shooting last November. Police say Alexis Willocks was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Anika Henderson. Henderson was shot and killed last year near Randolph and Sampson Streets in South Bend. Willocks is facing charges of Murder and Criminal Recklessness.
SOUTH BEND, IN
79-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A 79-year-old woman has died in a crash in Kosciusko County. The driver was southbound on SR 13 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were not able to save the driver. Investigators believe...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for armed robberies

A South Bend man has been sentenced to 171 months in prison for armed robberies. 20-year-old Quadre Gavin of South Bend was sentenced by a judge on his guilty plea to six counts of robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Gavin committed seven...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michigan family, two others, charged in fraudulent COVID-relief scheme

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A Benton Harbor family and two others were charged in a scheme to get more than 1-million-dollars in COVID relief. Federal prosecutors say the money was obtained through fraudulent pandemic unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. It’s reported they filed in multiple states....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Mishawaka City Hall holds open house

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — People in Mishawaka got the chance to check out the city's brand-new municipal building. Dozens showed up to an open house at the new home of Mishawaka’s City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. The move relocated Mishawaka's central hub for local government...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Closed St. Joseph Harbor disrupts Michiana supply chain

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph Harbor is now closed to commercial traffic, disrupting supply chains across Michiana. Based off a recent survey, the harbor needs to be dredged. Until then, large ships cannot dock without the risk of getting stuck on the sandbar. US Representative Fred...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart

Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ELKHART, IN

