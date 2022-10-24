Sunday’s ALCS Game 4 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. New York was living on a prayer, hoping their bats would wake up after only scoring four runs in the previous three games. While the Yanks finally put more than a few tallies on the board, the explosive Houston offense had New York’s number. The Astros outscored the Yankees, 6-5, securing their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO