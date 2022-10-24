Read full article on original website
Related
South Side Sox
Soxivus 2022: The Airing of Grievances
I gotta lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it!. — Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza from Seinfeld’s “The Strike.”. While White Sox fans have the comfort of social media to scream into the void, it seems only fitting that in a year that started and ended with pacemaker problems, we honor the traditions of Festivus — with a South Side Sox twist.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Jake Diekman
FWAR: -0.6 (-0.1 post-trade) bWAR: -0.3 (-0.6 post-trade) WARP: 0.8 (0.3 post-trade) He should stay He’s left-handed and owed $4.5 million. Yeah, that’s all I got. He should go Diekman will be 36 years old next season, his stuff is declining, and he can’t keep the ball in the strike zone. He absolutely stunk in high-leverage situations, and wasn’t very good in low leverage, either. Doesn’t dominate lefties in a way that makes him useful for platoon situations.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Jerry Reinsdorf
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Astros 6, Yankees 5 (ALCS Game 4)
Sunday’s ALCS Game 4 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. New York was living on a prayer, hoping their bats would wake up after only scoring four runs in the previous three games. While the Yanks finally put more than a few tallies on the board, the explosive Houston offense had New York’s number. The Astros outscored the Yankees, 6-5, securing their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 25
White Sox co-GMs Chuck Comiskey and John Rigney made their first trade — shortstop Chico Carrasquel and center fielder Jim Busby went to Cleveland for slugging center fielder Larry Doby, the left-handed power hitter the Sox had been lacking in the previous three years. The deal also made room in the starting lineup for a rookie shortstop from Venezuela named Luis Aparicio.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 4, Padres 3 (NLCS Game 5)
Does anyone else still think firing a manager midseason doesn’t shake things up? Yeah, me neither. Philadelphia was 22-29 on June 2 when they fired Joe Girardi. (The White Sox were 23-26 at the time.) The Phillies are now headed to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, four games to one, in the NLCS.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Anderson Severino
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Jake Diekman
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Comments / 0