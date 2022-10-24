ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

McGregor Square penthouse overlooking Denver lists for $5.25M

DENVER — A luxury penthouse in one of Denver's newest condo buildings hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $5.25 million. Custom built in 2021, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 1901 Wazee St. features a media room, a 900-bottle wine display and a stunning deck overlooking the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
9News

Colorado weather: Explaining graupel

COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Times

Will: Make open space tax permanent

I have been involved in land-conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 23 years. During that time, I helped negotiate the deals that conserved places like Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park, and the James H. Smith North Star Preserve. I can honestly say that these places...
ASPEN, CO
K99

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area

DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Times

Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope

I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen Times

Aspen, CO
172
Followers
0
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Aspen, Colorado.

 https://www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy