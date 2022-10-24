Read full article on original website
Denver may see its first official snow of the season on thursday
Our next storm will bring a rain/snow mix to the Front Range through Thursday morning. Mild and dry weather will return for the weekend.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
6 Colorado haunted houses make national rankings
A group that has evolved into a nationwide gauger of good-hearted fear creators chose an Erie-based business as the No. 2 spot on its 2022 rankings.
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Cold front creates chance for Thursday morning snow in Denver
(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images) A cold front moving into Colorado could bring snow to the Denver metro area Thursday morning. Some cities might even see their first measurable snow of the season.
25 years later: Monster snow totals in Colorado blizzard of 1997
On October 24-26 of 1997 a major blizzard arrived in Colorado and buried the Denver metro area in 14 to 31 inches of snowfall, caused power outages, stranded thousands of people, cost millions of dollars in lost sales and production.
McGregor Square penthouse overlooking Denver lists for $5.25M
DENVER — A luxury penthouse in one of Denver's newest condo buildings hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $5.25 million. Custom built in 2021, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 1901 Wazee St. features a media room, a 900-bottle wine display and a stunning deck overlooking the Mile High City.
Colorado weather: Explaining graupel
COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
Front Range may see its first measurable snow early Thursday
Residents along the Front Range of Colorado may see their first measurable snow this week. If snow does reach the Denver metro area, and does accumulate, it will measure less than an inch.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Will: Make open space tax permanent
I have been involved in land-conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 23 years. During that time, I helped negotiate the deals that conserved places like Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park, and the James H. Smith North Star Preserve. I can honestly say that these places...
Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves in
A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains.
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
2 Colorado Springs adults identified as victims of kayak incident at Lake Pueblo State Park
The two adult victims of a kayak incident Sunday afternoon have been identified as Colorado Springs residents Larry Foster, 26, and Catherine Dawes, 44, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. Foster and Dawes died and a child was hospitalized after heavy winds and choppy waves capsized three kayaks Sunday...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope
I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
