Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KENS 5
More tricks than treats with Halloween candy
SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Post reports Halloween treats are getting smaller due to "shrinkflation" and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. The post listed some examples of smaller sizes:. A...
Bakery Lorraine has an opening date for Texas Hill Country location
Hey Boerne, get ready for macarons and other fresh French delights.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Taco Casa makes a tasty, affordable burrito
The most affordable burrito was one of the bigger ones I've had so far.
KENS 5
Celebrating Día de Los Muertos: See all of San Antonio's events here
SAN ANTONIO — Day of the Dead may traditionally be held Nov. 1 and 2, but San Antonians have nearly a week's worth of festive opportunities to celebrate life, community and loved ones no longer with us. Originally celebrated by ancient Mexican civilizations who viewed death as just one...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary
The eatery closed so the owners can give it a facelift, make technology upgrades and extend its menu.
KENS 5
How to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Owner of, Sweet Garden Cafe, Gabby Hernandez, shares how to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets. For more information visit @sweetgarden.cafe on Instagram.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
KENS 5
CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers. Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.
San Antonio's Chris Madrid's receives heat for hosting Gov. Greg Abbott
'I'll start looking for a new spot,' one local tweeted.
New Braunfels passes ban on pet sales from commercial breeders
Fourteen Texas towns now have this ordinance in place.
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in New Braunfels
The distillery will also produce clear spirits aged in whiskey barrels.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
Comments / 0