Schertz, TX

KENS 5

More tricks than treats with Halloween candy

SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Post reports Halloween treats are getting smaller due to "shrinkflation" and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. The post listed some examples of smaller sizes:. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers. Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

