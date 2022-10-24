Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
18-year-old seriously hurt in UTV crash in North Stratford, officials say
STRATFORD, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Vermont has serious injuries following a utility terrain vehicle crash in North Stratford. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon while the man was traveling at a construction site. Officials said he lost control of his UTV, went...
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street
LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
Man indicted on murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 people in New Hampshire
GORHAM, N.H. — A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in New Hampshire, officials announced Tuesday. A Coos County grand jury returned indictments charging Craig Keville, 33, on two counts of first-degree murder for purposely causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith LaBelle, by shooting them with a firearm inside of a home on North Main Street in Gorham on April 27, 2022, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash
A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
West Stewartstown man indicted on murder charges in shootings of pair in Gorham
GORHAM, N.H. — A West Stewartstown man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the deaths of two people in Gorham. Craig Keville, 33, is accused of shooting Holly Banks, 28, and Keith LaBelle, 42, to death at a home on Main Street on April 27.
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
Man Shot In Laconia
Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they’re talking to multiple witnesses. Two men who said they are friends with the victim said the shooting followed an argument.
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
