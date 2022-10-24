Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US, South Korea, Japan Vow More Cooperation to Deter North Korea Threat
Seoul, south korea — The United States, South Korea, and Japan vowed to strengthen cooperation and increase deterrence measures ahead of an expected nuclear test by North Korea. The commitment came during a meeting Wednesday in Tokyo between senior leaders from the United States, South Korea, and Japan. “We...
Voice of America
Experts: North Korea's Expected Nuclear Missile Test Likely to Involve Miniature Warheads
Washington — Experts anticipating a North Korean nuclear test are saying the event would likely involve miniaturized nuclear warheads designed to fit cruise missiles that can target South Korea. The explosive power would be similar to that of the nuclear bombs the U.S. dropped on the Japanese cities of...
Voice of America
Megayacht Sparks Warnings Hong Kong Could Become Russia Haven
Hong Kong — The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. The Nord — a $500 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov — spent...
Voice of America
US Asserts Determination to Maintain Peace Across Taiwan Strait
State department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Wednesday the United States’ determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that differences between Beijing and Taipei are resolved peacefully. With regard to Taiwan, the U.S. will be "standing up for the...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake
The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
Voice of America
China Border Resolution Leaves Some in India Unhappy
SRINIGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir — The resolution of a two-year border standoff between China and India has eased tensions between the Asian giants but left Indian critics saying their government gave up too much, local herders complaining of lost pastureland and analysts warning another escalation could come at any time.
Voice of America
More Tension with China Expected under Xi’s Third Term
Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party on Sunday. The decision breaks with the tradition of Chinese presidents leading the country for no more than 10 years. The party named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee of Xi and his allies, which gives him freedom to carry out his plans.
Voice of America
Ethiopia-Tigray Peace Talks Underway in South Africa
Johannesburg, south africa — South Africa's presidential spokesman said Tuesday that the first round of peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray region have begun. Few other details have been released, and so far there has been no media access to the venue, at an unknown location in South Africa. Vincent...
Voice of America
Britain Faces Challenge to Rebuild Global Image Amid Political Chaos
London — Former chancellor Rishi Sunak won the backing of Conservative Party lawmakers Monday to become Britain’s new prime minister, following the resignation last week of Liz Truss, who spent under two months in office. He is expected to visit King Charles III on Tuesday to accept the...
Voice of America
Peace Talks Start About War in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Johannesburg — The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to...
Voice of America
Media, Opposition: Airstrike during Myanmar Concert Kills at Least 50
An airstrike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, an attack condemned by the United Nations and Western embassies. The jet strike late on Sunday in the northern...
Voice of America
Spanish Man Trekking to World Cup Reported Missing in Iran
Madrid — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. The...
Voice of America
Taiwan Hosts Democracy Activists From Hong Kong, Russia and Iran
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The threat posed by authoritarian regimes is a "wake-up call for democrats worldwide," Taiwan's leader said Tuesday, as she opened a meeting of global activists that included fugitive Hong Kong dissident Nathan Law. About 200 political and civic leaders from 70 countries, including Iran, Russia and...
Voice of America
Anxiety Grows as Americans Digest Russia’s Nuclear Threats
The possibility of Russia launching a nuclear attack in Ukraine or beyond has some Americans on edge. Some are going online to see what that might mean. Anxiety is up, but experts say panic isn’t justified – at least not yet. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
Voice of America
Security a Focus as Biden Hosts Israel's President
White House — U.S. President Joe Biden met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Wednesday to address regional security challenges, including the threat posed by Iran and ways to deepen Israel's regional integration and normalization with the Arab world. Biden underscored the United States' "ironclad"...
Voice of America
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran
SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Voice of America
Putin Monitors Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercise
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday remotely observed exercises by its strategic nuclear forces that are meant to simulate a response to a “massive nuclear strike.”. Russian state television showed video of Putin observing the drills on a huge television screen, with comments from military leaders....
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
