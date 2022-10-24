Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold across U.S.

According to NBC4i, Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.

The Xenia-based company said the products were produced on Sept. 8 and may contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The affected product is the one-pound package of Bob Evans Italian Sausage with a lot code of XEN3663466 and a use-by and/or freeze-by date of Nov. 26, 2022, and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products were sent to stores across the country.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest: