Joplin, MO

Local Church hosts Fall Festival event

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.

Officials say the gathering was from 3-6 p.m. today and the event featured:

  • Food & Drink
  • Music
  • Candy & Costumes
  • Games
  • Jack The Bible Donkey

Click here to learn more about Calvary Baptist Joplin.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

