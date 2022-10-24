Local Church hosts Fall Festival event

JOPLIN, Mo. – Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.

Officials say the gathering was from 3-6 p.m. today and the event featured:

Food & Drink

Music

Candy & Costumes

Games

Jack The Bible Donkey

Watch KOAM Evening News to see the whole story or check back later for additional content.

Click here to learn more about Calvary Baptist Joplin.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.