ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos notebook: Jets rookie spoils final shots; reaction to fumble review

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4126mZ_0ik3KZnU00
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) can’t make the catch in the end zone as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends on a fourth down and 3 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Empowered Field at Mile High in Denver. The Jets won 16-9. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — The Broncos’ offense got lost in the Sauce on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

With Denver needing a touchdown to force overtime in the final minutes, Brett Rypien threw at cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner twice. The fourth-overall selection in the most recent draft came up with crucial pass breakups both times.

First, it was a fourth-and-3 pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. The Jets played the type of coverage the Broncos were expecting but couldn’t convert on the first play following the two-minute warning.

“I like a one-on-one matchup with Courtland with inside leverage press coverage, and that's kind of what we talked about, you know, on the sideline, is that was the look we were going to get,” Rypien said. “That's a great opportunity to throw a go ball or possibly get a pass interference. So, did I put it in a perfect spot? Probably not. But you know, at the end of the day, we got to find, myself and our offense, just have to find a way to make more plays.”

The Broncos stuffed the Jets on three consecutive runs to get one more crack at it. After a review turned an interception into an incompletion, the Broncos had one final shot at the end zone from midfield. KJ Hamler tried to sprint past Gardner but couldn’t shake the rookie.

“The opportunities are there,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said postgame. “At some point, we got to take it. There's no excuses. We've been in every single game. We got to win these games.”

Rypien attempted 46 passes, completing 24 of them for 225 yards. He couldn’t crack the end zone and threw an interception late in the third quarter when Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner caught an overthrown ball.

“He went in there and he stepped up,” Hackett said. “He hasn't had a lot of practice. And I think he wasn't fazed.”

Jerry Jeudy, who led the Broncos with five catches for 89 yards, was Rypien’s favorite option, receiving nine targets. Tight ends Greg Dulcich and Eric Tomlinson combined for eight more targets, while Sutton turned his five passes into two receptions for 12 yards. The quiet night was thanks in part to Gardner’s coverage.

“We had some good plays called,” Rypien said. “We get to that fourth and three and I'm gonna take a one-on-one matchup with Courtland with every time in that scenario.”

Reaction to fumble review

The whistle could’ve waited.

That’s the way Broncos safety Justin Simmons saw a potentially decisive play on the Jets’ fourth drive. Quarterback Zach Wilson spun away from Jonas Griffith in the backfield and tried the same move on Dre’Mont Jones. Wilson fumbled the ball. D.J. Jones scooped up the ball, carried it into the end zone and started celebrating. After a review, the officials stuck with their original ruling that Dre’Mont Jones touched Wilson, whose forearm was ruled to be down, negating the fumble.

“They blew it dead, but in my opinion, I thought, you know, when a play like that happens, you rule it a touchdown and then you go back and review,” Simmons said. “I was just talking with the ref and asking him. I think they said only half of the forearm has to be down in order for him to be down. It’s so hard to say in real-time and off of review.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?

At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: New uniform combo to debut in London

LONDON — The Broncos are looking to change their mojo, after four consecutive losses. How are they going to do that?. Denver will debut a new uniform combination in London versus the Jaguars, wearing their classic road white uniforms with their home blue pants. The decision was made by the team's captains.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com

Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield

The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos could make major change after Week 8?

The Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, and there are apparently some people who feel they may have already seen enough of their new head coach. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in his latest insider column that there has been chatter within NFL circles...
DENVER, CO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy