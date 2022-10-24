Denver Broncos notebook: Jets rookie spoils final shots; reaction to fumble review

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) can’t make the catch in the end zone as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends on a fourth down and 3 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Empowered Field at Mile High in Denver. The Jets won 16-9. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — The Broncos’ offense got lost in the Sauce on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

With Denver needing a touchdown to force overtime in the final minutes, Brett Rypien threw at cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner twice. The fourth-overall selection in the most recent draft came up with crucial pass breakups both times.

First, it was a fourth-and-3 pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. The Jets played the type of coverage the Broncos were expecting but couldn’t convert on the first play following the two-minute warning.

“I like a one-on-one matchup with Courtland with inside leverage press coverage, and that's kind of what we talked about, you know, on the sideline, is that was the look we were going to get,” Rypien said. “That's a great opportunity to throw a go ball or possibly get a pass interference. So, did I put it in a perfect spot? Probably not. But you know, at the end of the day, we got to find, myself and our offense, just have to find a way to make more plays.”

The Broncos stuffed the Jets on three consecutive runs to get one more crack at it. After a review turned an interception into an incompletion, the Broncos had one final shot at the end zone from midfield. KJ Hamler tried to sprint past Gardner but couldn’t shake the rookie.

“The opportunities are there,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said postgame. “At some point, we got to take it. There's no excuses. We've been in every single game. We got to win these games.”

Rypien attempted 46 passes, completing 24 of them for 225 yards. He couldn’t crack the end zone and threw an interception late in the third quarter when Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner caught an overthrown ball.

“He went in there and he stepped up,” Hackett said. “He hasn't had a lot of practice. And I think he wasn't fazed.”

Jerry Jeudy, who led the Broncos with five catches for 89 yards, was Rypien’s favorite option, receiving nine targets. Tight ends Greg Dulcich and Eric Tomlinson combined for eight more targets, while Sutton turned his five passes into two receptions for 12 yards. The quiet night was thanks in part to Gardner’s coverage.

“We had some good plays called,” Rypien said. “We get to that fourth and three and I'm gonna take a one-on-one matchup with Courtland with every time in that scenario.”

Reaction to fumble review

The whistle could’ve waited.

That’s the way Broncos safety Justin Simmons saw a potentially decisive play on the Jets’ fourth drive. Quarterback Zach Wilson spun away from Jonas Griffith in the backfield and tried the same move on Dre’Mont Jones. Wilson fumbled the ball. D.J. Jones scooped up the ball, carried it into the end zone and started celebrating. After a review, the officials stuck with their original ruling that Dre’Mont Jones touched Wilson, whose forearm was ruled to be down, negating the fumble.

“They blew it dead, but in my opinion, I thought, you know, when a play like that happens, you rule it a touchdown and then you go back and review,” Simmons said. “I was just talking with the ref and asking him. I think they said only half of the forearm has to be down in order for him to be down. It’s so hard to say in real-time and off of review.”