ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas. and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! (southernchristmasshow.com) Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win Tickets To The 2022 Southern Christmas Show

Text MERRY to 31403 by 10 AM Monday, November 7th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 10th – 20th. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

It’s Here. Our Heated Patios Update for Winter 2022

One of our favorite things to do? Dine al fresco. Just because the temps are dropping doesn’t mean that has to come to an end this winter. We’ve updated our heated patio options for Fall/Winter 2022 in Charlotte and areas beyond. So get out and enjoy a warm, happy meal with the ones you love; organized by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

Experience The Magic Of The Holidays At Carowinds Winterfest Starting In November

The festivities start on November 21st and run all the way through until January 1st on select days. Winterfest Carowinds has just been announced for another year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The annual transformation of the amusement park during the holidays is an annual tradition and one of Charlotte’s favorite activities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Charlotte Senior Community Breaks Ground

The $31 million, 120-unit property will be fully affordable. The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners have started construction on a 120-unit affordable senior community in Charlotte, N.C. Fifth-Third Bank, LISC, Raymond James Financial, the City of Charlotte and Barings are financing the $31 million project dubbed Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy