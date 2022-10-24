Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
WCNC
The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas. and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! (southernchristmasshow.com) Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite...
cn2.com
Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
wccbcharlotte.com
Text2Win Tickets To The 2022 Southern Christmas Show
Text MERRY to 31403 by 10 AM Monday, November 7th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 10th – 20th. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern...
scoopcharlotte.com
It’s Here. Our Heated Patios Update for Winter 2022
One of our favorite things to do? Dine al fresco. Just because the temps are dropping doesn’t mean that has to come to an end this winter. We’ve updated our heated patio options for Fall/Winter 2022 in Charlotte and areas beyond. So get out and enjoy a warm, happy meal with the ones you love; organized by neighborhood for your convenience.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
WBTV
Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?. Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!. This list will be updated as more...
secretcharlotte.co
Experience The Magic Of The Holidays At Carowinds Winterfest Starting In November
The festivities start on November 21st and run all the way through until January 1st on select days. Winterfest Carowinds has just been announced for another year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The annual transformation of the amusement park during the holidays is an annual tradition and one of Charlotte’s favorite activities.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s to close for $1M renovation, expansion
CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is temporarily shuttering operations as part of a $1 million renovation and expansion at the midtown Charlotte restaurant. The longtime restaurant will be closed starting Oct. 30, with plans to reopen in late November. “After 30 years in business, we thought it was time...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
multihousingnews.com
Charlotte Senior Community Breaks Ground
The $31 million, 120-unit property will be fully affordable. The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners have started construction on a 120-unit affordable senior community in Charlotte, N.C. Fifth-Third Bank, LISC, Raymond James Financial, the City of Charlotte and Barings are financing the $31 million project dubbed Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior.
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
'We all deserve an opportunity to get this type of education' | CMS parents want a pause in plans to relocate Montessori students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Huntersville are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold off on shutting down a Montessori school and transferring the students to the north Charlotte area. Trillium Springs Montessori is in one of the oldest CMS buildings, which is why CMS staff wants to move students....
