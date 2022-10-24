Read full article on original website
Despite a relatively easy win on Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have no time to dwell on that victory. That’s because they face a stiff challenge on the road Saturday against the Syracuse Orangemen, who they’ve defeated in each of their last four meetings. However, the Irish now find themselves in the role of underdog against this Top 25 opponent.
After a lackluster victory on Saturday, Marcus Freeman eyes his second ranked win of the season. The Irish must play better than they have the past two weeks if they hope to knock off the #16 Syracuse Orange. A matchup that typically takes place at the Meadowlands or Yankee Stadium, will be held indoors as Notre Dame must navigate a hostile environment on the road.
