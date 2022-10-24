ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Matchups: Notre Dame Heads to Syracuse in Underdog Role

Despite a relatively easy win on Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have no time to dwell on that victory. That’s because they face a stiff challenge on the road Saturday against the Syracuse Orangemen, who they’ve defeated in each of their last four meetings. However, the Irish now find themselves in the role of underdog against this Top 25 opponent.
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish face #16 Syracuse in the Dome

After a lackluster victory on Saturday, Marcus Freeman eyes his second ranked win of the season. The Irish must play better than they have the past two weeks if they hope to knock off the #16 Syracuse Orange. A matchup that typically takes place at the Meadowlands or Yankee Stadium, will be held indoors as Notre Dame must navigate a hostile environment on the road.
