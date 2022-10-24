Reed Point, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Reed Point.
The Custer High School basketball team will have a game with Reed Point High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Custer High School basketball team will have a game with Reed Point High School on October 24, 2022, 16:30:00.
Middle School Girls Basketball
