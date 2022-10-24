Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Celeste McEntee is ready to advocate for hard-working Oregonians
Celeste McEentee is the candidate I am voting for to represent Lincoln County in the Oregon House of Representatives. Celeste McEntee has a keen understanding of what it takes to thrive and also succeed in the fishing, tourism, agriculture, timber, hospitality and port industries. She knows, first-hand, as a business owner, the issues employers and employees are facing across our state.
yachatsnews.com
15neighborhoods group endorses Gomberg and Miller in Nov. 8 vote
It is rare for a group as diverse as 15neighborhoods to reach a consensus on things outside the short-term rental issue but with Rep. David Gomberg and Lincoln County commission candidate Casey Miller, 15neighborhoods is a resounding “yes” vote for both. David Gomberg is an amazing person in...
yachatsnews.com
Waldport voters have an array of candidates to choose from when it comes to selecting next mayor and three council members
WALDPORT – There’s no lack of interest by people running for Waldport council positions in the Nov. 8 general election. There is a two-man race for mayor and five people – including three incumbents – are seeking three seats on the city council. The only sure...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rises for second straight month
Lincoln County – which has had one of the highest unemployment rates in Oregon the past two years – is seeing its rate increase again. The Oregon Employment Department said Tuesday that Lincoln County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5 percent in September — up slightly from August’s rate of 4.9 percent. But August’s rate was the first to increase after 18 months of declines following the coronavirus pandemic. July’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.
hh-today.com
East Albany Plan: It’s complicated
Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
kpic
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime
At least one person was injured when dozens of protesters and supporters clashed prior to an event at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene. KMTR's Kendall Bartley reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
yachatsnews.com
Prolific Waldport art collector discovered his passion 40 years ago, and now has help preserving 240 works for the future
WALDPORT — No one wants to hear they’ve been diagnosed with the illness that will kill them. That includes art collector Duane Snider of Waldport. Yet not long after doctors gave Snider the grim news, he found himself living some of the most fulfilling days of his life.
Emerald Media
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
yachatsnews.com
Class action lawsuit against Pacific Power for Echo Mountain and three other 2020 wildfires now scheduled for April
The trial date for a high-stakes class action lawsuit that blames Pacific Power for igniting four of Oregon’s Labor Day fires is set for next April. Plaintiffs include owners of 300 properties burned in the Echo Mountain fire in Otis, the 2,500 properties burned in the Beachie Creek and Santiam Canyon fires, along with 242 in the South Obenchain fires.
klcc.org
Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch
About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.
yachatsnews.com
Protesters in Eugene clash Sunday outside Old Nick’s Pub show over 11-year-old drag queen performer
EUGENE — Fighting broke out after several hours of tense protests in front of Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene on Sunday, with division over defending or attacking the pub for hosting a drag story time event with an 11-year-old performer. Some 250 people lined the sidewalks next to...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
Oregon football: 3 reasons Ducks will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Utah
Oregon football looks to be in a very good spot. A step back from recent success under Mario Cristobal was expected this season as he departed for Miami and was replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, but quite the opposite has been true thus far. There are currently four...
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
