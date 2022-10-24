ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

yachatsnews.com

Celeste McEntee is ready to advocate for hard-working Oregonians

Celeste McEentee is the candidate I am voting for to represent Lincoln County in the Oregon House of Representatives. Celeste McEntee has a keen understanding of what it takes to thrive and also succeed in the fishing, tourism, agriculture, timber, hospitality and port industries. She knows, first-hand, as a business owner, the issues employers and employees are facing across our state.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

15neighborhoods group endorses Gomberg and Miller in Nov. 8 vote

It is rare for a group as diverse as 15neighborhoods to reach a consensus on things outside the short-term rental issue but with Rep. David Gomberg and Lincoln County commission candidate Casey Miller, 15neighborhoods is a resounding “yes” vote for both. David Gomberg is an amazing person in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.

(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
FLORENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rises for second straight month

Lincoln County – which has had one of the highest unemployment rates in Oregon the past two years – is seeing its rate increase again. The Oregon Employment Department said Tuesday that Lincoln County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5 percent in September — up slightly from August’s rate of 4.9 percent. But August’s rate was the first to increase after 18 months of declines following the coronavirus pandemic. July’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

East Albany Plan: It’s complicated

Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests

Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
yachatsnews.com

Class action lawsuit against Pacific Power for Echo Mountain and three other 2020 wildfires now scheduled for April

The trial date for a high-stakes class action lawsuit that blames Pacific Power for igniting four of Oregon’s Labor Day fires is set for next April. Plaintiffs include owners of 300 properties burned in the Echo Mountain fire in Otis, the 2,500 properties burned in the Beachie Creek and Santiam Canyon fires, along with 242 in the South Obenchain fires.
OTIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

