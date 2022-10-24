ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Thursday’s weather: A return to sunshine, high in the mid-60s

Today is a return to sunshine and mild conditions with a high in the mid-60s before it turns cooler this afternoon with a gusty breeze. Tonight will be much colder with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning, some 25 degrees colder than the past couple of days. Today: Mostly...
Tuesday’s weather: More scattered showers and drizzle, high of 70

Unsettled conditions will stay in place for today and tomorrow bringing drizzle and scattered showers along with mild temperatures. Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy showers or drizzle. High Near 70 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a few showers. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Cloudy...
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
New NH-focused scholarship announced

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions. The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).
