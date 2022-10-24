Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Thursday’s weather: A return to sunshine, high in the mid-60s
Today is a return to sunshine and mild conditions with a high in the mid-60s before it turns cooler this afternoon with a gusty breeze. Tonight will be much colder with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning, some 25 degrees colder than the past couple of days. Today: Mostly...
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with scattered showers, high in the mid-60s
Today will be cloudy with a few showers and mild with highs in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be the start of an extended stretch of dry weather and with sunshine, temperatures will be around 70. Today: Cloudy with few showers and mild. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partial...
manchesterinklink.com
Tuesday’s weather: More scattered showers and drizzle, high of 70
Unsettled conditions will stay in place for today and tomorrow bringing drizzle and scattered showers along with mild temperatures. Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy showers or drizzle. High Near 70 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a few showers. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Cloudy...
manchesterinklink.com
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
manchesterinklink.com
2 NH buildings to ‘go teal’ as part of Nov. 3 Alzheimer’s awareness event
MANCHESTER, NH – The City Hall Plaza Tower and Hotel Concord will light up with teal on Nov. 3 – the two New Hampshire participants in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America “Light the World in Teal” promotion to raise awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu and Sherman alternate between attacks and agreements at Chamber debate
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and State Senator Tom Sherman squared off in a showdown of policy jujitsu and philosophical street fighting on Monday morning during a gubernatorial debate at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
manchesterinklink.com
New NH-focused scholarship announced
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions. The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).
Comments / 0