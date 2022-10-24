ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
KNOXVILLE, TN
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Parents turn to safe trick-or-treating alternative for Halloween

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
