KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO