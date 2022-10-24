Read full article on original website
Related
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
wvlt.tv
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Keep garbage out of Tennessee River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the...
Maryville Police: Pedestrian in ‘stable condition’ after being hit by truck
A man was injured after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Maryville according to Maryville Police.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
Contractor at Anakeesta taken to medical facility after 'medical issue'
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta said Friday that an outside contractor experienced a "medical issue" due to a pre-existing condition and was taken to a medical facility by emergency crews. They said the contractor was working on the grounds of Anakeesta when he experienced the medical issue. Emergency crews then...
KPD: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on westbound I-40 in Knoxville
A multivehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville Wednesday morning has caused some traffic delays
wvlt.tv
Parents turn to safe trick-or-treating alternative for Halloween
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem. "We're seeing housing being a big factor for...
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
wymt.com
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
TWRA confirms euthanized black bear was one that attacked man at Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has confirmed the bear it caught and euthanized earlier this week was the one responsible for attacking a man inside a rental cabin in Gatlinburg. The TWRA said it received DNA testing results linking the bear to the attack...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 3