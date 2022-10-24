Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridareporter.com
Sun With A Possible Shower Today Around Florida; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Halloween will bring good sun and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun. The evening will be appropriately spooky with the chance of a ghostly east coast shower. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s with some inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
southfloridareporter.com
Election Is Over!?
If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
southfloridareporter.com
4 Things to Consider When Starting a Garden in South Florida
Starting a garden can be a great hobby and a positive thing to do for the environment, and this is why you may be thinking of starting one. If you live in South Florida, there are a few considerations that you have to make in order to be sure that you’re doing it right. Taking time to plan for it before you start will give you a good chance of getting results that you can be proud of. Read on to see four of these considerations that you need to make in order to start a successful garden in South Florida.
southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.28.22
Boutique lobbying firm PinPoint Results is adding Jason Maine to its advocacy team. Maine joins the growing PinPoint Advocacy Team as a partner. Maine has served in the legal departments of multiple state agencies and previously worked as a prosecutor in Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit. “We are so pleased...
Comments / 1