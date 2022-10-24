The question for Ricardo Valderrama isn't whether there will be Christmas for Seniors in Kern County this year, but whether there should be. It seems no one in town is ready to lead the charitable event this year except its founder, Sandy Morris, who stepped down last season shortly before the death of her husband. Now recovering from long COVID and a second knee replacement, she's going in for surgery again Nov. 3.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO