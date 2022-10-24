Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coat and jacket drive for the homeless ahead of holiday season
Local organizations are teaming up to make sure everyone stays safe and warm. For this week’s Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’S Kallyn Hobmann spoke with them about how you can help.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
Noble Manor haunt returns with a house of horrors
Bakersfield’s favorite haunt is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Noble Manor is transforming into the house of Michael Meyers and they’re ready to scare you this Halloween.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Don Shuco House
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
theshafterpress.com
Church helps feed those in need
Westside Family Fellowship will host its monthly farmer's market on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. It is free and open to anyone that needs it. The church will distribute fresh vegetables, fruit and other food like canned and dry goods, including rice, bread, oatmeal and other staples.
Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies food distribution in Delano
United Way of Kern is working with CAPK, No Kid Hungry, the Delano Union School District, and many others to help maintain the health and literacy of children during school.
Bakersfield Californian
Christmas for Seniors is over — or is it?
The question for Ricardo Valderrama isn't whether there will be Christmas for Seniors in Kern County this year, but whether there should be. It seems no one in town is ready to lead the charitable event this year except its founder, Sandy Morris, who stepped down last season shortly before the death of her husband. Now recovering from long COVID and a second knee replacement, she's going in for surgery again Nov. 3.
Arvin High School stomps out suicide with SALT Walk
Following alleged bullying incidents and a student who took his own life back in August, Arvin High School is trying to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers of suicide.
Frugatti’s restaurant to expand into new location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to […]
Attorney: School failed to protect Arvin special needs student
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in. But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said. So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. […]
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
MISSING: Mykel Davis, 14
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating an at-risk teen runaway. Mykel Davis, 14, was last seen at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview High School on October 24th.
Bakersfield, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Red Ribbon Week is a time to bring drug awareness to students and parents
Red Ribbon Week was started back in 1988, celebrating those who have overcome drug addiction and those who choose to be drug-free.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Police Department to host trick-or-treat event Thursday
The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its downtown headquarters, 1601 Truxtun Ave. All are welcome, but costumes must only be worn by children, BPD said in a news release. A junior officer costume contest will be held as well. Participants must be between ages 1 to 13. There will be separate prizes for the 1 to 6 age bracket and for those between ages 7 to 13.
Frugatti’s Restaurant is expanding, will stay ‘real Italian by real Italians’
Frugatti's owner Ralph Fruguglietti announces a new property purchase and plans for an expanded restaurant in Bakersfield.
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
A closer look at those running for Kern High School District Area 4
Kern High School District Area 4 stretches from Stockdale up to Centennial and some of downtown Bakersfield. There are four candidates vying for its one seat this year.
