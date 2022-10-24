ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Living: Don Shuco House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
TEHACHAPI, CA
theshafterpress.com

Church helps feed those in need

Westside Family Fellowship will host its monthly farmer's market on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. It is free and open to anyone that needs it. The church will distribute fresh vegetables, fruit and other food like canned and dry goods, including rice, bread, oatmeal and other staples.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Christmas for Seniors is over — or is it?

The question for Ricardo Valderrama isn't whether there will be Christmas for Seniors in Kern County this year, but whether there should be. It seems no one in town is ready to lead the charitable event this year except its founder, Sandy Morris, who stepped down last season shortly before the death of her husband. Now recovering from long COVID and a second knee replacement, she's going in for surgery again Nov. 3.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Frugatti’s restaurant to expand into new location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Attorney: School failed to protect Arvin special needs student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in. But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said. So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High School Football PRO

Bakersfield, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Police Department to host trick-or-treat event Thursday

The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its downtown headquarters, 1601 Truxtun Ave. All are welcome, but costumes must only be worn by children, BPD said in a news release. A junior officer costume contest will be held as well. Participants must be between ages 1 to 13. There will be separate prizes for the 1 to 6 age bracket and for those between ages 7 to 13.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership

If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
SHAFTER, CA

