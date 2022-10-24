Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Louisville clergy and LMPD leaders gather to brainstorm on best ways to drive down crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
WLKY.com
Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
WLKY.com
Several cattle were caught in Cherokee Park, police still searching for one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a cow on the loose in Louisville, and people are warned if spotted not to approach it. On Friday, nearly a dozen cattle ended up in Cherokee Park after a crash involving a cattle truck. Seven were found quickly. "Everybody that was...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
More details to be released by Indiana police about 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — More information about the investigation into a 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is said to be coming on Wednesday. Watch a previous update in the player above. Indiana State Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at...
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections investigating after inmate briefly escapes custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is being conducted at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after an inmate briefly escaped. It was around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Marcus Prosser escaped from LMDC while waiting to be arraigned in court, according to officials. They said once officers realized that...
WLKY.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of slashing 2 men's throats on Fourth Street Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect accused of slashing two people's throats on Fourth Street Live on Tuesday had his bond set in court on Wednesday. Sean Coats, 37, had his bond set by a judge at $1 million for the violent attack. Coats was brought into the courtroom on...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Louisville courtroom during murder hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things got tense in a Louisville courtroom when a brawl broke out at the end of a hearing. Paul Wade is accused of killing Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, on Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. He's charged with two counts of murder and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com
LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
WLKY.com
Driver hit by suspects fleeing police on the Gene Snyder talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
WLKY.com
Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
WLKY.com
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
