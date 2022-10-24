ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com

Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections investigating after inmate briefly escapes custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is being conducted at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after an inmate briefly escaped. It was around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Marcus Prosser escaped from LMDC while waiting to be arraigned in court, according to officials. They said once officers realized that...
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
WLKY.com

Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com

LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
WLKY.com

Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
WLKY.com

Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
