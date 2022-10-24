Cleveland author to compete in the first reality show for writers

America's Next Great Author is like American Idol but for authors and Cleveland native, author Valencia Joy will be one of many writers from all over the county to participate in the pilot filming.

The creators of America's Next Great Author wanted a positive reality show for writers and are giving those who may not have a shot at mainstream publishing a chance to be seen. According to their website, amateur writers have one minute to pitch their book ideas to a panel of publishing experts. Six finalists will go to a writer's retreat for 30 days and in the end, one finalist will have their published book presented in the finale.

Valencia Joy

Notre Dame graduate, Valencia Joy is the author of the award-winning book "I Met a Guy and Other Things You Can Only Discuss with Your Sistergirlfriends". Out of hundreds of submissions for America's Next Great Author's pilot, Joy was chosen to be a semi-finalist and will head to Newark, NJ on Oct. 30 in hopes of taking home the grand prize of $2500 and a major role in the pilot.

