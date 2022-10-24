ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland author to compete in the first reality show for writers

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCAvN_0ik3ItBU00

America's Next Great Author is like American Idol but for authors and Cleveland native, author Valencia Joy will be one of many writers from all over the county to participate in the pilot filming.

The creators of America's Next Great Author wanted a positive reality show for writers and are giving those who may not have a shot at mainstream publishing a chance to be seen. According to their website, amateur writers have one minute to pitch their book ideas to a panel of publishing experts. Six finalists will go to a writer's retreat for 30 days and in the end, one finalist will have their published book presented in the finale.

Valencia Joy

Notre Dame graduate, Valencia Joy is the author of the award-winning book "I Met a Guy and Other Things You Can Only Discuss with Your Sistergirlfriends". Out of hundreds of submissions for America's Next Great Author's pilot, Joy was chosen to be a semi-finalist and will head to Newark, NJ on Oct. 30 in hopes of taking home the grand prize of $2500 and a major role in the pilot.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
dayton.com

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Skulls and celebrations: this Saturday, Día de Muertos is back in Cleveland

For years, Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebration, traveled around Cleveland in search of a home. Sometimes, the festival didn’t happen at all – an emptiness recalled by recent pandemic interruptions. Now, Día is back: On October 29, the celebration of life, remembrance, and the rich traditions of Latin America returns to Cleveland Public Theater, the celebration’s home since 2008.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy