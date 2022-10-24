ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, IL

Lexington, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The LeRoy High School basketball team will have a game with Lexington High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.

LeRoy High School
Lexington High School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wgnradio.com

Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Unit 5 warns of cuts to sports, art, music, language

Unit 5 school superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle warned of drastic budget cuts during a Tuesday night webinar on the district’s upcoming education fund tax rate referendum. Weikle said if the Nov. 8 referendum fails, physical education, sports, fine art, band, foreign language, hours of the school day, and even entire schools could be on the chopping block.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN YMCA selling old building to local church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning

Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97X

One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois

A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
DAVENPORT, IA
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said the department received a report of fire inside the house around 8 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found moderate smoke […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
587
Followers
817
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy