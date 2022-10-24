The Milwaukee Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a "critical missing" 11-year-old boy that they had asked the public's help in locating on Sunday was located safe.

The request was made after Jonathan Perez was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of North 66th Street, Milwaukee Police said.

Police use the "critically missing" designation for missing persons who are vulnerable or at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police find critical missing 11-year-old boy