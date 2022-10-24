ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Child younger than 5 dies after being shot in Madisonville, police say

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 6 days ago

A young child was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they responded to the 6100 block of Roe Street around 5:30 p.m. for an unknown trouble.

There, officers found a child, younger than 5 years old, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name or exact age of the victim.

Few details are being released. An investigation is underway by Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit.

The Enquirer will update this report when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Child younger than 5 dies after being shot in Madisonville, police say

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

