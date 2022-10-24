Read full article on original website
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD
A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Two suspects entered a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and quickly approached a store employee and pointed it at the female clerk. The gunman then led the woman to the back f the store at gunpoint before robbing both the woman and the business and fleeing. Police are now searching for two black males wanted in the robbery. The post Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Search on for man after 18-year-old stabbed, woman attacked in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old and striking a 35-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs
Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights. They happened between September 12 and October 24. In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a...
VIDEO: Man parking Jeep returns fire as gunshots shatter windows in the Bronx
A man parking a Jeep in the Bronx quickly returned fire as gunshots shattered the windows of his vehicle, new NYPD video shows. Police released the video Wednesday as they search for two men seen in the video as well as the group who fired at them.
71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight
BROOKLYN, NY – A 71-year-old woman was shot when a fight between two men inside a Brooklyn deli escalated on Monday. The New York City Police Department today said two men were arguing inside a deli at 1443 Fulton Street when one of them pulled a gun and began firing. Police said the gunman missed his intended target, instead shooting a 71-year-old woman in the thigh. Today, detectives released video surveillance footage from the deli showing the gunman wearing a yellow baseball cap, a dark hoodie and a dark colored jacket. The suspect is described as a black male, approximate The post 71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 men sought after woman, 70, shot at Brooklyn bus stop
Police are searching for two men after a 70-year-old woman was shot by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn on Monday.
Pregnant woman sitting in an SUV shot and wounded in Washington Heights
"Her mom came running and so did a neighbor," said one eyewitness. "They helped her into an ambulance, and the police got here on the scene immediately."
NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway.
Queens Man Arrested for Woodside Shooting That Took Place Near Hart Playground in June
A 21-year-old Queens man was arrested Monday for a shooting that took place during a gunfight on a Woodside street in June. Karma Tsering, of 58th Street in Woodside, was arrested on charges of attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old man on the corner of 65th Street and Broadway on Tuesday, June 7 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The incident took place across the street from Hart Playground.
70-year-old shot by stray bullet while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
NYPD arrests suspect accused of violently shoving person onto Brooklyn train tracks
The NYPD says it has arrested the Brooklyn man accused of pushing someone onto the subway tracks.
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks
Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney’s Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and The post Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect turns tables on woman seeking justice for dog's death in Brooklyn
A woman's search for justice for her dog backfired when the suspect turned the tables.
Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan
New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
