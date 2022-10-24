Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney’s Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and The post Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO