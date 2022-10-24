ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
rejournals.com

That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market

Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19

Dr. Scott Jensen, GOP nominee for governor. Via YouTube. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening

Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
vikings.com

Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits

MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
MINNESOTA STATE

