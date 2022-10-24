Read full article on original website
Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation
The Viking Lakes luxury apartments under construction in Eagan, Minn. on May 5, 2022. Photo by Jan Ramstad. A Twin Cities-based construction subcontractor under investigation for wage theft is now facing a lawsuit from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court alleges construction contractor...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesotans with disabilities flex political muscle ahead of midterm elections
On a chilly fall evening, a group of state and local politicians who normally take the stage suddenly found themselves relegated to the audience - spectators in a gathering crowd of people with disabilities. In a role reversal, the candidates mostly stood listening at a Richfield park as disability activists...
Following Council Member Censure, Brooklyn Park Updates Code of Conduct Policy
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved on Monday night an update to its code of conduct policy. The 6-1 vote follows action the city council took earlier this year to censure council member Boyd Morson. Back in March, the city council voted to censure its colleague for allegedly violating several...
'Shelter-in-place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
A "shelter-in-place" alert from law enforcement warning of a pursuit of a teenage homicide suspect from Roseville lit up more cellphones in and around St. Paul than intended late Tuesday morning, officials said. The alert from the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center about the search for the 17-year-old male went...
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Dr. Scott Jensen, GOP nominee for governor. Via YouTube. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
One of America's highest Google-rated Indian restaurants is in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country. That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali. Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian...
New Hope Approves Revoking Rental Permit of Group Home, After Numerous Police Calls to Property
The New Hope City Council approved revoking a rental registration permit for a group home on Boone Avenue North after police reported more than 60 calls to the property in the past year and three citations for disorderly conduct. Police records show on one of the calls a resident threatened...
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits
MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
Jawan Carroll found guilty of murder
It took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find 25-year-old Jawan Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
'We need to figure out what happened' | How did the Roseville shelter-in-place alert accidentally spread so far?
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As they searched for a homicide suspect Tuesday morning, Roseville Police called for a shelter-in-place, designed to reach people within a one-square-mile radius of the scene on Ryan Avenue. But as tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area soon discovered, the alert...
