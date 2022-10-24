Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
Talon Metals wants to put a processing plant in Mercer County
TAMARACK, Minn. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, […]
KFYR-TV
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are facing charges of burglary and robbery after police say they attacked and stole from a person at a motel in Bismarck. Police say the motel’s surveillance video shows Chance Mclaughlin, 27, Corrina Mclaughlin, 48, Juan Perez, 35, and Brenaire JeanLouis, 37, beat up a man and kick him in the face multiple times as they stole a wallet from the man’s pocket and a purse out of the hotel room.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Destination Dakota: Cats and candy
Kitty City will be hosting its Trunk or Treat event at Petco in Bismarck on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
KFYR-TV
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
Where people in Morton County, ND are moving to most
STACKER — to learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morton County, North Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Morton County, ND between 2015 […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
KFYR-TV
Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say a Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he attempted to stop someone shoplifting by leaning through an...
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
KFYR-TV
Haunted Hoover: frightful display for a delightful cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween comes every year in October, but for some, preparation starts weeks in advance. When the weather gets cooler, and the leaves change colors, Jordan Heyd, Lucas Kaiser, and friends get right to work setting up their Haunted Hoover display. The display spans the entire front and back yard and has cost them about $80,000.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Bismarck’s Zoo Boo: 4 Things You Need To Know Before You Go
Zoo Boo is a spooktacular-howling good time at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. This year's event will take place this Saturday, October 29th from 1 to 4 pm. It is so nice to see this safe and fun trick-or-treating experience back in the community. If you remember, two years ago Zoo Boo was canceled do extremely cold weather.
kxnet.com
After the Whistle: Previewing Women's Basketball in Bismarck
After the Whistle: Previewing Women’s Basketball …. After the Whistle: Previewing Women's Basketball in Bismarck. Dem NPL Secretary of State Candidate: Jeffrey Powell. Dem NPL Secretary of State Candidate: Jeffrey Powell. Young farmer runs for office in Morton County. Young farmer runs for office in Morton County. Red Ribbon...
