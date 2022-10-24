ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Young man fatally shot in Moncreif area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a teenager that was fatally shot on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Dr. JSO reports that at around 7:30 p.m. Officer responded to the 5300 block of Golfbrook Dr. in response to a shooting. When arriving at the scene,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Person found shot, killed near apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 7 a.m. this morning patrol officers were dispatched to the Saddle Brook Landing Apartments in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, an officer located a male in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell

NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

