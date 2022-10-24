Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
Man found shot to death on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on Jacksonville's Westside on Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived at 14200 Bicentennial Drive around 7:00 a.m. to find a man in his late 20's who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
JSO: Young man fatally shot in Moncreif area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a teenager that was fatally shot on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Dr. JSO reports that at around 7:30 p.m. Officer responded to the 5300 block of Golfbrook Dr. in response to a shooting. When arriving at the scene,...
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JSO: Person found shot, killed near apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 7 a.m. this morning patrol officers were dispatched to the Saddle Brook Landing Apartments in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, an officer located a male in...
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
High-speed chase involving Dodge Hellcat nets 3 arrests in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car chase spanning over several counties led to the arrest of three Michigan men Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 6:23 a.m., a call was received about two stolen vehicles traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The vehicles included a...
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
Thousands in Home Depot merchandise bought with fraudulent card, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell
NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
Property owner of Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues in jail in Clay County
Action News Jax has learned that the owner of a recently condemned property in Jacksonville is in jail in Clay County. Brian Lozito, 53, was arrested for violation of probation. He was originally arrested in 2019 for child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021. >>>...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
