It is finally happening, the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles has announced it will be opening its doors on December 12 of this year. The former Isle of Capri closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hit hard by Hurricane Laura. In the last few months, they have been bringing back employees and hiring new ones to train and get ready for its opening.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO