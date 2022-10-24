Read full article on original website
Mark Allen Bradley Johnson
Mark Allen Bradley Johnson, 71, of Waubun, Minnesota, peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022, at his home on McCraney Lake. Mark Allen Bradley Johnson was born on August 29, 1951, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, son of Rudolph (Rudy) and Marion (Rowley) Johnson. He attended school in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr.
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr. October 1, 2012 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 10) Robert Lee Elmberg, Jr., "Stink", 10 years old, made an unexpected journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, from Onigum, Minnesota. Robert was born in Bemidji, MN on October 1st, 2012, the son of Christina Doerr and Robert Elmberg, Sr.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
DeAnthony James Cloud
January 26, 2005 ~ October 23, 2022 (age 17) DeAnthony James "Dee Muckkboyy" Cloud, Ma kagaa bo "Standing Bear", Bear Clan, age 17, of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Sunday, October 23, 2022. DeAnthony was born on January 26, 2005, in Bemidji, MN, to Angel Johnson and...
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree
Walker, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 10 year old boy has died from his injuries after falling from a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior...
