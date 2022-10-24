Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr.
Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr. April 17, 1958 ~ October 24, 2022 (age 64) Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr., age 64, of Cass Lake, MN, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cass Lake. Puff was born on April 17, 1958, to Leroy and Elizabeth (Littlewolf) Whitebird, Sr., in Cass Lake,...
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
redlakenationnews.com
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr.
Robert "Stink" Lee Elmberg, Jr. October 1, 2012 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 10) Robert Lee Elmberg, Jr., "Stink", 10 years old, made an unexpected journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, from Onigum, Minnesota. Robert was born in Bemidji, MN on October 1st, 2012, the son of Christina Doerr and Robert Elmberg, Sr.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect
The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th. A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore. Tesar...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
redlakenationnews.com
DeAnthony James Cloud
January 26, 2005 ~ October 23, 2022 (age 17) DeAnthony James "Dee Muckkboyy" Cloud, Ma kagaa bo "Standing Bear", Bear Clan, age 17, of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Sunday, October 23, 2022. DeAnthony was born on January 26, 2005, in Bemidji, MN, to Angel Johnson and...
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
