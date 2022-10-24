Read full article on original website
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Kevin Smith Says His Prince Documentary May Finally Be Released
Kevin Smith is hopeful that fans will soon see footage from his long-shelved Prince documentary. The Clerks director was originally hired to film the Prince: A Celebration fan festival held in June 2001 at Paisley Park. He was also asked to interview fans about the religious themes on The Rainbow Children, the new Prince album which debuted at the event.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Teases Fans With First Look Photo
Yes, the time has come for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Presumably it is his last chance for romance (tonight). Certainly we need him, by us, beside us, to guide us, to hold us, to scold us, and so on. (We’re assuming based on the title that the film is adaptation of the Donna Summer song.)
Kerry Washington Turned Heads In A Purple Dress
Kerry Washington was spotted on the scene turning heads in a purple Valentino dress.
