ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Kevin Smith Says His Prince Documentary May Finally Be Released

Kevin Smith is hopeful that fans will soon see footage from his long-shelved Prince documentary. The Clerks director was originally hired to film the Prince: A Celebration fan festival held in June 2001 at Paisley Park. He was also asked to interview fans about the religious themes on The Rainbow Children, the new Prince album which debuted at the event.
94.3 Lite FM

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Teases Fans With First Look Photo

Yes, the time has come for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Presumably it is his last chance for romance (tonight). Certainly we need him, by us, beside us, to guide us, to hold us, to scold us, and so on. (We’re assuming based on the title that the film is adaptation of the Donna Summer song.)
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy