ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass getting ready for the snow

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VirI3_0ik3H8G900

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID. — While the weather is starting to cool down, the anticipation is building for the return of ski and snowboard season.

To get you pumped up, we are giving you a bird’s eye view of the slopes in this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

If you want to look at all of our adventures, click here!

PAST COVERAGE: Air 4 Adventure: Kayak at Priest Lake before time runs out

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy