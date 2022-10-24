Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
Washington Examiner
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why are Republicans listed at the top of every race on Georgia ballots?
ATLANTA — Several voters in Georgia have noticed that, when they go to make their selections on the ballot on voting screens or on paper absentee ballots, Republican candidates are listed first for all the races. Those voters have reached out to 11Alive with a simple question - why...
Georgia Gov Candidate Stacey Abrams Joins Latto on Stage
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, joined Latto on stage in Atlanta to campaign as the artist performed.
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
WRDW-TV
Know Before You Go: Reason behind Question 2 on the Georgia Ballot
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sometimes ballot questions can be an afterthought, but this year there’s a referendum that could provide relief for Georgians who experience a natural disaster. Question 2 on every Georgia ballot could amend the Georgia Constitution to allow for counties to grant tax relief to properties in a disaster area.
Red and Black
UGA alum leaves legacy of disability voting rights advocacy
Gaylon Tootle, a voting rights advocate, died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. Tootle was the co-founder of Save My Vote!, an organization that promotes voter education for the Georgia disability community. Tootle, who was born blind, graduated from the University of Georgia and was the vice president of the...
WRDW-TV
Progressive poll shows Warnock, Walker tied; Kemp leading Abrams by 10 points
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With 16 days left in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm campaigns, a new poll from a progressive think thank shows Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with a one-point lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The same poll from Data for Progress shows Gov....
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
WXIA 11 Alive
How you can check early voting line wait times in some Georgia counties
ATLANTA — As Georgians head to the polls for early voting in record numbers, you might expect that to create a bit of a crunch at voting sites. In some counties, there are tools at your disposable to see exactly when might be a good time to go vote without having to battle a crowd.
Sunday Conversation: Exclusive interview with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Georgia campaign stop for Chirs West
ATLANTA (WRBL) — Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was in Georgia last week attending a fund-raiser for 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West. West is locked in a battle with 30-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. McCarthy tells WRBL in an exclusive interview that he believes the 2nd District is in play and […]
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
WJCL
Georgia's gubernatorial debate did not help Stacey Abrams' chances. Political analyst explains why
Georgia governor candidates squared off in their first debate Monday, but polls still show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead. Rick Klein, ABC News political director, says the biggest challenge his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is facing is that this is a rematch between her and Kemp. “I think a challenge...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
Red and Black
Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022
The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
Comments / 1