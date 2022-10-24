ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Know Before You Go: Reason behind Question 2 on the Georgia Ballot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sometimes ballot questions can be an afterthought, but this year there’s a referendum that could provide relief for Georgians who experience a natural disaster. Question 2 on every Georgia ballot could amend the Georgia Constitution to allow for counties to grant tax relief to properties in a disaster area.
NEWNAN, GA
Red and Black

UGA alum leaves legacy of disability voting rights advocacy

Gaylon Tootle, a voting rights advocate, died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. Tootle was the co-founder of Save My Vote!, an organization that promotes voter education for the Georgia disability community. Tootle, who was born blind, graduated from the University of Georgia and was the vice president of the...
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Exclusive interview with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Georgia campaign stop for Chirs West

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was in Georgia last week attending a fund-raiser for 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West. West is locked in a battle with 30-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. McCarthy tells WRBL in an exclusive interview that he believes the 2nd District is in play and […]
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022

The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
ATHENS, GA

