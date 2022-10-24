Read full article on original website
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Service providers who support California's homeless population experience high turnover, making it harder to maintain relationships that may convince someone to accept services or shelter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
Here's When The Remaining California Relief Checks Will Be Sent Out
The second batch was sent out on Monday.
NBC Bay Area
Haven't Received California's Inflation Relief Payment Yet? Here's the Timeline of Direct Deposit and Debit Card Payments
An estimated 23 million Californians are expected to receive an inflation relief payment of at least $200 between October and January. The first round of direct deposit payments started going out Oct. 7 and will continue through this Tuesday. The second round of direct deposit will begin Friday and continue...
Bakersfield Channel
New law will prohibit employment discrimination for marijuana use in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed AB 2188, a new law that will prohibit employers in the state from discriminating against current employees and job applicants who use marijuana in their personal time. This law will take effect in early 2024. Cristian Ramirez is an...
Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir
Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
SFGate
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California voters have 7 ballot measures to consider. Here’s what you need to know
Sign up here to get breaking news about California politics, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature. Election Day is fast approaching, and California voters have several decisions they need to make. In addition to choosing who should serve in statewide offices and the Legislature, it will be up to voters...
California’s proposed zero-emission trucking rules ignore years of industry concerns
California's air quality regulator is poised to adopt a zero-emission truck mandate that some believe downplays concerns over electric vehicle infrastructure and could erase working-class jobs.
California test scores decline: See how your school compares
California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief: next round of payments going out
California residents looking for their inflation debt relief payments may find the money deposited in their account this week. The next round of payments, ranging from $200 to $1,050, are scheduled to be released today. So far, 3.5 million Californians have received their share of the program. It was designed...
Opinion: California Puts Lipstick on its Porcine FI$Cal Technology Project
The state government’s chronic inability to employ high technology in a timely and cost-effective manner is nowhere more evident than in a project called “Financial Information System for California.”. That awkward title was devised so that it could be called by the catchy title of “FI$Cal,” but by...
KSBW.com
Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California
SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
Though wage theft is a crime, few California DAs file charges for it
Some prosecutors say that may change. They are partnering with the state on more wage cases or forming special units to pursue labor abuses as crimes. A new felony law could help, they say.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
SFGate
