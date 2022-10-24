ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, TN

Lynchburg, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lynchburg.

The Highland Rim School basketball team will have a game with Moore County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

The Highland Rim School basketball team will have a game with Moore County High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Middle School Boys Basketball

Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
visitfranklin.com

7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee

No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Responders Busy on Monday

MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Gary Wayne Hyde

Nothing demonstrates local governments’ spirit of cooperation better than our Solid Waste operation. Lawrenceburg and Lawrence County became partners in waste disposal over 20 years ago, creating a program that is unique in Tennesse. Did I mention award-winning? Our Solid Waste program won the 2015 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of The Tennessee Valley

Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin counties. A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM. More from the National...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Warren County wildfires

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County. Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
High school basketball game info.

